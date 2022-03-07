Russia-Ukraine War: Key Things To Know About The Conflict

People holding their children struggle to get on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine. Previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow's armed forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets Monday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

People holding their children struggle to get on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine. Previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow's armed forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets Monday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Russian and Ukrainian delegations resumed talks following failed attempts to begin evacuating civilians from besieged Ukrainian cities. After the first two attempts failed over the weekend, Russia announced another limited cease-fire that would allow desperate civilians to flee encircled cities through humanitarian corridors.

A Ukrainian official said Monday’s talks with Russia yielded a little progress toward the evacuations issue and that he hopes safe corridors will be “fully functional” by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged his people to keep resisting the assault, which U.N. officials say has forced more than 1.7 million to flee Ukraine. Zelenskyy also called for a global boycott of all Russian products, including oil.