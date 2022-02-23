Russia-Ukraine: What To Know As World Awaits Next Moves

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near the Kremlin Wall during the national celebrations of the 'Defender of the Fatherland Day' in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The Defenders of the Fatherland Day, celebrated in Russia on Feb. 23, honors the nation's military and is a nationwide holiday. (Alexei Nikolsky, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — World leaders are waiting to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin casts the die and orders troops deeper into Ukraine. At the same time, they are working to maintain a united stance and vowing to impose tougher sanctions in the event of a full-fledged invasion.

With Russian lawmakers having authorized Putin to use military force outside the country and Ukraine surrounded on three sides by more than 150,000 troops, the rumble of tanks didn’t appear far off Wednesday.

The U.S. and key European allies accused Moscow of having already crossed a red line by formalizing a deployment to regions of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed separatists. Ukraine has imposed a nationwide state of emergency,