Russia Unleashes Darkness On Ukraine With Power Grid Attack

Windows of an apartment building are illuminated during a blackout in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

(AP) — Russia has been pounding Ukraine’s energy facilities with its biggest barrage of missiles yet. The attacks have struck targets from east to west and caused widespread blackouts. A defiant President Volodymr Zelenskyy shook his fist and declared: “We will survive everything.”

Neighboring Moldova was also affected. It reported massive power outages after the strikes knocked out a key power line that supplies the small nation, an official said. Zelenskyy said Russia fired at least 85 missiles, most of them at energy systems, and shut down power in many cities.

 

