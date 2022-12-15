Russia: US Air Defense Systems Could Be Targets In Ukraine

FILE - In this image released by the U.S. Department of Defense, German soldiers assigned to Surface Air and Missile Defense Wing 1, fire the Patriot weapons system at the NATO Missile Firing Installation, in Chania, Greece, on Nov. 8, 2017. (Sebastian Apel/U.S. Department of Defense, via AP, File)

(AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry is warning that if the U.S. delivers sophisticated air defense systems to Ukraine, those systems and any crews that accompany them would be a “legitimate target” for the Russian military. The blunt threat issued Thursday was quickly rejected by Washington.

The exchange of statements reflected soaring Russia-U.S. tensions amid the fighting in Ukraine, which is now in its 10th month. A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said the U.S. had “effectively become a party” to the war by providing Ukraine with weapons and training its troops.

A Pentagon spokesman responded that the U.S. would not allow comments from Russia to dictate what it provides to Ukraine.