Russia Withdrawing, Ukrainian Official Fears ‘city of death’

(AP) — Russia says it has begun withdrawing troops from a strategic Ukrainian city in a potential turning point in the grinding war, but a Ukrainian official warned that Russian land mines could render it a “city of death.”
Kyiv acknowledged Moscow’s forces had no choice but to flee Kherson but remained cautious. With Ukrainian officials tight-lipped about their assessments of the situation and reporters not present, it was difficult to know what was happening in the industrial port city.
A forced pullout from Kherson — the only provincial capital Moscow has captured — would mark one of Russia’s worst setbacks. Ukrainian forces already seem to be scoring more battlefield successes in the region, reporting they took 12 settlements on Wednesday alone.