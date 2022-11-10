Russia Withdrawing, Ukrainian Official Fears ‘city of death’

FILE - Russian soldiers guard an area as a group of foreign journalists visit in Kherson, Kherson region, south Ukraine, May 20, 2022. Russia’s military has announced that it’s withdrawing from Ukraine's southern city of Kherson and nearby areas. That would be another in a series of humiliating setbacks for Moscow’s forces in the 8-month-old war. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - Russian soldiers guard an area as a group of foreign journalists visit in Kherson, Kherson region, south Ukraine, May 20, 2022. Russia’s military has announced that it’s withdrawing from Ukraine's southern city of Kherson and nearby areas. That would be another in a series of humiliating setbacks for Moscow’s forces in the 8-month-old war. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. (AP Photo, File)

(AP) — Russia says it has begun withdrawing troops from a strategic Ukrainian city in a potential turning point in the grinding war, but a Ukrainian official warned that Russian land mines could render it a “city of death.”

Kyiv acknowledged Moscow’s forces had no choice but to flee Kherson but remained cautious. With Ukrainian officials tight-lipped about their assessments of the situation and reporters not present, it was difficult to know what was happening in the industrial port city.

A forced pullout from Kherson — the only provincial capital Moscow has captured — would mark one of Russia’s worst setbacks. Ukrainian forces already seem to be scoring more battlefield successes in the region, reporting they took 12 settlements on Wednesday alone.