Russian Analyst Set To Face Trial On Charges Of Lying To FBI

FILE - Igor Danchenko leaves the Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse in Alexandria, Va., Nov. 4, 2021. Danchenko, a think tank analyst who played a major role in the creation of a flawed report about former President Donald Trump, is scheduled to go on trial Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, for lying to the FBI about how he developed information that went into what is now infamously known as the “Steele dossier.” (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(AP) — A think tank analyst who played a major role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump is scheduled to go on trial. Prosecutors say Igor Danchenko lied to the FBI about how he obtained the material he supplied to British spy Christopher Steele. Prosecutors say Danchenko obscured the fact that he relied heavily on a Democratic donor with ties to Hillary Clinton. Danchenko says everything he told the FBI was true even if he wasn’t totally forthcoming. The trial begins Oct. 11. It is the third and possibly final case brought by Special Counsel John Durham as part of his investigation into the origins of the FBI’s 2016 probe into ties between Trump and Russia.