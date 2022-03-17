Russian Businesses In US Face Backlash From War In Ukraine

Candy from Ukraine is displayed at Moscow on the Hudson in New York, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Angered by the deadly violence and the humanitarian crisis resulting from Russia's war on Ukraine, some Americans are dumping their frustrations on Russian businesses and brands — or anything that sounds Russian. Business owners and experts say it's the most intense anti-Russian sentiment they've seen, but they call the behavior irrational and misplaced, especially when so many owners are denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion, not to mention the fact that some of them are not even Russian. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(AP) — Americans angered by Russia’s war on Ukraine are taking it out on Russian businesses, brands or anything that sounds Russian. Some are pouring out vodka, boycotting Russian restaurants and even leaving threatening voicemail messages at Russian businesses.

Experts say it’s the most intense anti-Russian sentiment they’ve seen. They also call the behavior irrational and misplaced, especially when so many business owners are denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion and supporting Ukraine, not to mention the fact that some are not even Russian.

To clarify their positions to their customers, many have posted Ukrainian signs on their doors or pledged their support for Ukraine on social media while condemning Russia’s actions.