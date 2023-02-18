Uncategorized

Russian Envoy Claims West Is Determined To Destroy Russia

jsalinasBy 8 views
0
FILE - Vassily Nebenzia, permanent representative of Russia to the United Nations, speaks during a meeting of the UN Security Council, March 29, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. A week before the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin’s U.N. ambassador claimed that the West is driven by its determination to destroy Russia and declared: "We had no choice other than to defend our country, defend it from you, to defend our identity and our future." (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(AP) — A week before the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin’s U.N. ambassador has claimed that the West is driven by its determination to destroy Russia. And Vassily Nebenzia declared: “We had no choice other than to defend our country — defend it from you, to defend our identity and our future.”

Western ambassadors shot back, accusing Russia of using a Security Council meeting it called on lessons learned from the failure to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists that began in 2014 to justify what France’s U.N. Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere called “the unjustifiable” — Russia’s invasion of its smaller neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022. Friday’s council meeting put a spotlight on the deep chasm between the warring parties.

US Ends Search For Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Lake Huron

Previous article

MSU Will Pay Shooting Survivors’ Med Bills With Donations

Next article

You may also like

More in Uncategorized