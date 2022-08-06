WORLD

Russian Forces Begin Assault On Two Eastern Ukraine Cities

jsalinasBy 12 views
0
A view of the headquarters of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration building destroyed by a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

(AP) — Russian forces have began an assault on two key cities in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. They also kept up rocket and shelling attacks Saturday on other Ukrainian cities, including one close to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. That’s according to Ukraine’s military and local officials. Both cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka had been considered key targets of Russia’s offensive across Ukraine’s east.

Russian shelling also killed five civilians and injured 14 others in the Donetsk region. Local officials said three civilians were also injured after Russian rockets fell on homes in Nikopol, a city across the river from the Europe’s largest nuclear power station. The head of the International Atomic Agency has warned that the fighting seriously endangers safety at the plant.

 

Boy At Heart Of UK Court Battle Dies After Life Support Ends

Previous article

Dems Change Some Tax Provisions As They Ready Economic Bill

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD