Russian Forces Begin Assault On Two Eastern Ukraine Cities

(AP) — Russian forces have began an assault on two key cities in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. They also kept up rocket and shelling attacks Saturday on other Ukrainian cities, including one close to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. That’s according to Ukraine’s military and local officials. Both cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka had been considered key targets of Russia’s offensive across Ukraine’s east.

Russian shelling also killed five civilians and injured 14 others in the Donetsk region. Local officials said three civilians were also injured after Russian rockets fell on homes in Nikopol, a city across the river from the Europe’s largest nuclear power station. The head of the International Atomic Agency has warned that the fighting seriously endangers safety at the plant.