Russian Forces Claim Progress In Bakhmut But No End In Sight

(AP) — The owner of Russia’s Wagner Group military contractor has claimed that his troops have extended their gains in the Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut. But it remained unclear how long the grinding fight that has exacted heavy losses might continue.

The battle for the city the Ukrainians have dubbed “fortress Bakhmut” has become emblematic of the way each side has tried to wear down the other.

Russian forces must go through Bakhmut in order to push deeper into the areas in Donetsk province they don’t yet control. But Western officials say that capturing the city won’t change the course of the war. Bakhmut has been the focus of much of the fighting in recent months, as each side hopes it can inflict severe damage on other there.