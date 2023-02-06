Russian Forces Keep Up Pressure As Ukraine Anniversary Nears

(AP) — Officials in Ukraine say Russian forces are keeping Ukrainian troops tied down with attacks in the eastern Donbas region. Moscow is thought to be assembling additional combat power there for an expected offensive in the coming weeks.

Officials said Monday that intense fighting that has raged for weeks continued around the city of Bakhmut and the nearby towns of Soledar and Vuhleda. They are located in the Donetsk region, which with neighboring Luhansk region makes up the Donbas industrial area that borders Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is hungry for some battlefield success to mark the anniversary of his invasion on Feb. 24.