Russian Forces Seize Key Ukrainian Port, Pressure Others

A building is engulfed in flames after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Russian forces have seized a strategic Ukrainian seaport and besieged another. Those moves are part of efforts to cut the country off from its coastline even as Moscow said Thursday it was ready for talks to end the fighting. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

(AP) — Russian forces have seized a strategic Ukrainian port and besieged another in a bid to cut the country off from the sea. The moves came as the two sides headed for another round of talks Thursday aimed at ending the fighting that has sent more than 1 million people fleeing over Ukraine’s borders.

Moscow’s attempt to quickly take over the Ukrainian capital has stalled. But the military has made significant gains in the south as part of efforts to sever the country’s connection to Black and Azov seas.

The Russian military said it had control of Kherson, and local Ukrainian officials confirmed that forces have taken over local government headquarters in the Black Sea port of 280,000. That makes it the first major city to fall since the invasion began a week ago.