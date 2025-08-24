The Kremlin is dashing hopes the war in Ukraine will end anytime soon. Appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said no meeting is planned between President Vladamir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Lavrov said key issues including security guarantees and territorial disputes have yet to be resolved. His comments come after President Trump said he had “sort of set up” a meeting between the two leaders.

Trump also said Friday he’ll know in two weeks if he made any progress in bringing peace to Ukraine.