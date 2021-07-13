Russian Fund: India’s Top Vaccine Maker To Produce Sputnik V

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Gostinny Dvora huge exhibition place in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 12, 2021, the banner, center, reads "Let's win COVID-19 together!". Russia has been facing a sharp rise of contagions in recent weeks, with daily new infections increasing from around 9,000 in early June to over 25,000 on Friday. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Gostinny Dvora huge exhibition place in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 12, 2021, the banner, center, reads "Let's win COVID-19 together!". Russia has been facing a sharp rise of contagions in recent weeks, with daily new infections increasing from around 9,000 in early June to over 25,000 on Friday. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

(AP) — Russia’s sovereign fund has announced a deal with a top Indian vaccine manufacturer to produce the Russia-designed Sputnik V vaccine.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund said Tuesday its deal with the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, envisions annual production of over 300 million doses of the vaccine in India starting in September.

The RDIF that bankrolled Sputnik V and markets it abroad has previously negotiated Sputnik V production deals with manufacturers in several countries, including India, South Korea, Brazil, China, Turkey, as well as Belarus and Kazakhstan.