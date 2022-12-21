Russian Military Announces Plan To Expand, Create New Units

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the launch ceremony of The Kovykta gas condensate field via videoconference in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Mikhail Kuravlev/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — Russia announced an ambitious plan to beef up its military from 1 million to 1.5 million and create multiple new units. It’s an attempt to bolster the forces that have lost momentum and many soldiers in the war in Ukraine.

Russia’s military chief cited NATO’s plans to incorporate Finland and Sweden as a factor in the buildup. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu declared Wednesday that the country needs a force of 1.5 million to guarantee Russia’s security.

The Russian military currently has about 1 million soldiers. That compares with China’s force of 2 million and the U.S. force of 1.4 million.