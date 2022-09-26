Russian Military Recruiter Shot Amid Fear Of Ukraine Call-Up

Relatives and friends of Russian recruits look at them as they gather at an entrance of a military recruitment center of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on last Wednesday ordered a partial mobilization of reservists to beef up his forces in Ukraine. (Moscow News Agency photo via AP)

Relatives and friends of Russian recruits look at them as they gather at an entrance of a military recruitment center of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on last Wednesday ordered a partial mobilization of reservists to beef up his forces in Ukraine. (Moscow News Agency photo via AP)

(AP) — A young man shot a Russian military commander at close range at an enlistment office Monday. It was an unusually bold attack reflecting growing resistance to the Russian leadership’s efforts to mobilize hundreds of thousands of men to wage war on Ukraine.

The shooting comes after scattered arson attacks on enlistment offices and protests in Russian cities that resulted in at least 2,000 arrests.

Russia is seeking to bolster its military as its Ukraine offensive has bogged down and sapped its forces. Concerns are growing that Russia may seek to escalate the conflict – including potentially using nuclear weapons.