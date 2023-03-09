Russian Missile Barrage Slams Into Cities Across Ukraine

(AP) — Russia launched a massive barrage of missiles and drones that hit residential buildings and critical infrastructure across Ukraine.

The attacks Thursday killed six people, left hundreds of thousands without heat or electricity, and knocked a nuclear plant off the power grid for hours. It was the largest such attack in three weeks. Air raid sirens wailed through the night, as the attacks targeted a wide swath of the country.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the strikes were in retaliation for a recent incursion into the Bryansk region of western Russia by what Moscow claimed were Ukrainian saboteurs. Ukraine denied the claim and warned that Moscow could use the allegations to justify stepping up its own assaults.