Emergency workers carry the body of an elderly man killed in a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Emergency workers carry the body of an elderly man killed in a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

World Central Kitchen says a Russian missile hits its operation in Kharkiv, Ukraine over the weekend.

The charity founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres sets up kitchens in regions where food is desperately needed because of natural disaster or war.

Four of the staff were wounded. Andres tweeted they’re fine and everyone is ready to set up shop in another location.