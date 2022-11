People collect water from a Dnipro river in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Waves of Russian airstrikes rocked Ukraine on Tuesday, with authorities immediately announcing emergency blackouts after attacks from east to west on energy and other facilities knocked out power and, in the capital, struck residential buildings. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

People collect water from a Dnipro river in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Waves of Russian airstrikes rocked Ukraine on Tuesday, with authorities immediately announcing emergency blackouts after attacks from east to west on energy and other facilities knocked out power and, in the capital, struck residential buildings. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

The State Department isn’t saying much after reports of a Russian missile landing in Poland and killing two people.

Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel spoke with reporters after the missile reportedly landed in Eastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine. At the Pentagon, Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder said they’re taking the reports seriously and are investigating. It’s unclear if the missile was part of a planned attack or was a stray projectile.