Russian Offensive Widens As US Imposes New Trade Sanctions

(AP) — Russia has widened its offensive in Ukraine as it faces new trade sanctions from the U.S. and its allies.

Russia struck airfields in the west and an industrial city in eastern Ukraine as its invasion reached its 16th day. In Washington, President Joe Biden announced on Friday that the U.S. will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia and ban imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds.

Meanwhile, the massive Russian armored column that had been stalled for over a week outside Kyiv was on the move again, spreading out into forests and towns near the capital.