Russian Oil Chief Dies In “Fall From Hospital Window”

Reports out of Russia say the chairman of the country’s oil giant Lukoil is dead. According to Russian media, Ravil Maganov died after falling from a hospital window in Moscow.

The company confirmed the 67-year-old Maganov’s death, but said he had “passed away following a severe illness.” Maganov is the latest of a number of high-profile Russian business executives to die under mysterious circumstances.

Shortly after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, the Lukoil board called for the war to end as soon as possible and expressed its sympathy to victims of what it called “this tragedy.”