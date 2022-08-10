Russian Oil Shipments To Central Europe Expected To Resume

Hungarian motorist fills up her car while reading the banner which says "we ask you to fill up to maximum 20 litres of 95 petrol at a time" in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Oil shipments from Russia through a critical pipeline to several European countries stopped a few days ago, but MOL, the Hungarian petrol company has paid the transit fee to the Ukrainians instead of the Russians, so the delivery of oil to Hungary via the southern branch of the Friendship pipeline could resume within days according to MOL. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

(AP) — Slovakia’s economy minister says oil shipments from Russia through a critical pipeline to several European countries should resume soon after a problem over payments for transit was resolved.

Russian state pipeline operator Transneft said Tuesday it halted shipments through the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which flows through Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

Transneft cited complications due to European Union sanctions for its action on Aug. 4, saying its payment to the company’s Ukrainian counterpart was refused. Slovakia’s Economy Minister Richard Sulik said Wednesday the payments would be made by Slovak refiner Slovnaft after both the Russian and Ukrainian sides agreed.