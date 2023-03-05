Russian Shelling Hits Ukrainian Town; Bakhmut Battle Rages

(AP) — The governor of northern Ukraine’s Kharkiv province says Russian shelling has destroyed five homes and killed one person in a town about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border.

The area has come under frequent attacks even though Russian ground forces withdrew nearly six months ago. Kharkiv’s governor said Sunday that a 65-year-old man died in the latest attack. Elsewhere, fighting raged in the fiercely contested eastern city of Bakhmut.

Russian forces have spent months trying to capture the city, and the surrounding area has seen some of the bloodiest ground fighting of the war. The governor of Donetsk province says two civilians were killed over the past day in Bakhmut.