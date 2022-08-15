Russian Shells Slam Into Eastern Ukraine; 3 Dead, 20 Hurt

Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)

(AP) — Ukrainian authorities say at least three civilians have been killed and 20 others wounded in the latest Russian artillery barrages. The eastern region of Donetsk, one of the two provinces making up the country’s industrial heartland of Donbas, has faced the most intense shelling.

Regional officials said Monday at least three people were killed and another 13 wounded by Russian shelling that hit numerous towns and villages in Donetsk.

In the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, seven civilians were wounded by Russian shelling early Monday. In Moscow, lawyers for American basketball star Brittney Griner filed an appeal against her nine-year Russian prison sentence for drug possession.