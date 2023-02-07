Russian Shells Spark Hospital Fire Before Expected Assault

(AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian shelling has hit more civilian targets, starting a fire at a town’s hospital, ahead of what Kyiv authorities suspect is an impending new offensive by Russia around the anniversary of its invasion. Regional Ukrainian emergency services said a hospital in a northeastern town of caught fire late Monday as a result of Russian shelling. Emergency crews evacuated eight civilians from the site before putting out the fire, which caused no casualties. The town is in the Kharkiv region that was occupied by Russia after its invasion almost a year ago and subsequently retaken by Ukraine during a counteroffensive last year. The anticipated Russian push may seek to recapture territory Moscow lost in that counteroffensive.