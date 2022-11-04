Russian Soldiers Reportedly Spread Into Kherson’s Homes

(AP) — A resident of the Russian-occupied capital of Ukraine’s Kheson region says soldiers are forcing civilians from their apartments and moving in themselves. His account of soldiers spreading throughout the city on Friday suggested that Russia could be preparing for intense urban warfare as the southern city becomes a growing focus of the war.

Russia-installed authorities in Kherson have urged civilians to leave the city in anticipation of Ukrainian advances. The deputy head of the region’s Kremlin-appointed administration said Thursday that Russian forces might soon withdraw.

On Friday, he said the statement was an attempt to encourage evacuations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested the Russians were feigning a pull-out to lure in the Ukrainian army.