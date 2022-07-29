Russian Space Chief: No Date Yet For Space Station Pullout

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2021 file photo provided by NASA, the International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour. Russia's space chief said Tuesday, July 26, 2022, that they will opt out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost. (NASA via AP, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2021 file photo provided by NASA, the International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour. Russia's space chief said Tuesday, July 26, 2022, that they will opt out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost. (NASA via AP, File)

(AP) — The head of Russia’s space agency says the country has not set a date for pulling out of the International Space Station, noting that it would only do that after it puts its own space station in orbit.

Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov told President Vladimir Putin this week that a decision was made for Russia to leave the station after 2024 and to focus on building its own orbiting station.

Speaking Friday in televised remarks, Borisov said while Russia will start the process of leaving the station after 2024, it won’t halt operations until it puts its own space outpost in operation.