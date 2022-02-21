Russian Troops Appear To Be Closer To Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman pauses while walking to a frontline position outside Popasna, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. Ukraine's president appealed for a cease-fire. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

There are more signs today pointing to a possible war in Europe. New satellite images appear to show Russian troops moving closer to Ukraine’s border. U.S. officials also report orders have been sent to Russian commanders to attack.

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin says if that happens, Ukraine may see a lot of combat power move quickly into the capital. He told ABC News that includes tanks, warning it would cause the crisis to become a tragedy.