Russian Troops Entering Sievierodonetsk In Eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen park a Russian BMP-2, an infantry combat vehicle, in the Kharkiv area, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The Ukrainian military has been recovering abandoned Russian combat vehicles on the frontline to repair them and use them to their advantage. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

(AP) — The Russian-battered eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk appeared to be on the brink of becoming another Mariupol on Monday as as the mayor tells The Associated Press that Russian troops have entered, power and communications have been cut and “the city has been completely ruined.” Moscow seeks to capture all of Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region, and Sievierodonetsk is key to that. Mayor Oleksandr Striuk tells the AP in a telephone interview that fierce street fighting is underway in the city as Ukrainian defenders are trying to push the Russians out. He says “the number of victims is rising every hour.”