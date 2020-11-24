Russian Virus Vaccine To Cost Less Than $10 Per Dose Abroad

(AP) – Russia has released new results claiming its experimental COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective and promised it would cost less on international markets than vaccines made by some of its Western competitors.

Russian Direct Investment Fund, which bankrolled the development of the jab, said Sputnik V will cost less than $10 per dose – or less than $20 for the two doses needed to vaccinate one person – on international markets. The vaccination will be free for Russians.

Developers of the vaccine also said it was 91.4% effective, according to new trial data. Russia drew international criticism for giving Sputnik V regulatory approval before it underwent advanced testing among tens of thousands of people required to ensure its safety and effectiveness.