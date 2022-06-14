Russians Control 80% Of Contested City In Eastern Ukraine

(AP) — Sievierodonetsk, the main focus of the war in eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, is not yet blocked off by Russian troops even though they control about 80% of the city and have destroyed all three bridges leading out of it, an official said Tuesday. The governor of the Luhansk region said Ukrainian forces are still able to evacuate their wounded and community with their military. He acknowledged, however, that the Ukrainian forces have been pushed out to the industrial outskirts of the city. Also Tuesday Ukraine says that its air defense system shot down two Russian cruise missiles targeting the Odesa region.