Russians Find Asylum Lifeline To US, But At A High Price

A family from Ukraine arrive to a shelter at the Christian church Calvary San Diego, after crossing into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Chula Vista, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

(AP) — The pastor of a San Diego-area church promises to arrange entry to the United States for Russian-speaking asylum-seekers through connections with U.S. officials and unnamed “opportunists” who guarantee customers’ safety in Mexico. His website advertises prices up to $3,500 for a married couple.

Asylum is supposed to be free and for those most in need – not to mention that many have been unable to even ask for protection under Trump-era restrictions that are set to expire Dec. 21. A city of Tijuana official says Phil Metzger’s Calvary Church gets through 40 asylum-seekers a day in San Diego.