Russians Focus Firepower To Seize 2 Villages In East Ukraine

(AP) — Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s military captured two villages in eastern Ukraine and were vying for control of a key highway in a continued offensive on the frontline. The capture of the two villages in the embattled Donbas region came as part of blistering offensive in recent weeks in and around the pivotal city of Sievierodonetsk. Britain’s Defense Ministry issued a new intelligence assessment Thursday saying that Russian forces were advancing towards the southern approaches of Lysychansk which is a neighboring city to the west of Sievierodonetsk since Sunday.