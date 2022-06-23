WORLD

Russians Focus Firepower To Seize 2 Villages In East Ukraine

Fred CruzBy 7 views
0
A view of an apartment building damaged during shelling in Donetsk, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

(AP) — Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s military captured two villages in eastern Ukraine and were vying for control of a key highway in a continued offensive on the frontline. The capture of the two villages in the embattled Donbas region came as part of blistering offensive in recent weeks in and around the pivotal city of Sievierodonetsk. Britain’s Defense Ministry issued a new intelligence assessment Thursday saying that Russian forces were advancing towards the southern approaches of Lysychansk which is a neighboring city to the west of Sievierodonetsk since Sunday.

 

Fred Cruz

Raymondville Man Held Without Bond In Wife’s Murder

Previous article

Six People Die In Helicopter Crash In West Virginia

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD