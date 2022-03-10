Russians Keep Pressure On Mariupol After Hospital Attack

Relatives and friends mourn the body of senior police sergeant Roman Rushchyshyn in the village of Soposhyn, outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Lviv. Rushchyshyn, a member of the Lviv Special Police Patrol Battalion, was killed in the Luhansk Region. Temporary cease-fires to allow evacuations and humanitarian aid have repeatedly faltered, with Ukraine accusing Russia of continuing its bombardments. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

(AP) — A Russian airstrike on a Mariupol maternity hospital that killed three people is stirring outrage, with Ukrainian and Western officials branding it a war crime. As talks to reach a broad cease-fire failed Thursday, emergency workers renewed efforts to get vital food and medical supplies into besieged cities and get traumatized residents out.

Ukrainian authorities say a child was among the dead in Wednesday’s attack in the crucial southern port. Images of pregnant women covered in dust and blood dominated news reports in many countries.

The 2-week-old war sparked by Russia’s invasion has killed thousands of soldiers and civilians, driven more than 2 million people from Ukraine and shaken the foundations of European security.