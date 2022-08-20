WORLD

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ Hit By Drone

Russian officials say a drone hit the headquarters of their Black Sea Fleet early today.

The Russian governor of occupied Crimea said on his Telegram channel that he was in the building when a drone flew into the roof and caught fire. The incident happened as Ukraine continued to strike military targets Saturday in the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

In a later “clarification” posted to social media, the Russian official claimed the drone had been shot down above fleet headquarters and fell on the roof.

