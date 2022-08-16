Russia’s Economy Gets Boost From Wartime Grain Shipments

A harvester collects wheat in Semikarakorsky District of Rostov-on-Don region near Semikarakorsk, Southern Russia, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Russia is the world's biggest exporter of wheat, accounting for almost a fifth of global shipments. It is expected to have one of its best ever crop seasons this year. Agriculture is among the most important industries in Russia, accounting for around 4% of its GDP, according to the World Bank. (AP Photo)

Agreements to unblock Ukrainian grain stuck at Black Sea ports for nearly six months of war also gave a boost to Russia’s food and fertilizer. The parallel deals depend on each other as Russia demanded and won assurances that its agricultural products won’t face sanctions.

The industry is vital to the economy of the world’s biggest wheat exporter. And the deal helped ease concerns from insurers and banks about running afoul of sanctions.

One Western shipper has been able to move two vessels of grain out of Russia in a matter of weeks. It used to take months before the deal. Russian and Ukrainian grain is important to developing countries where the war has worsened poverty and hunger.