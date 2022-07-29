WORLD

Russia’s Lavrov Says He Will Discuss US Prisoner Swap Offer

In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attend a foreign ministers meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 29, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

(AP) — Russia’s top diplomat says he’s open to a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss a possible prisoner swap involving American basketball star Brittney Griner. Blinken said this week that Washington had offered Russia a deal that would bring home Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. Speaking Friday on a visit to Uzbekistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said his ministry had received an official U.S. request for a call. He said he would be ready once he returns to Moscow and the timing of the call was being worked out. Griner has been detained in Russia since mid-February, when baggage inspectors found vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage.

 

