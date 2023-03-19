WORLD

Russia’s Putin Makes Surprise Trip To Occupied Mariupol

In this photo taken from video released by Russian Presidential Press Office on Sunday, March 19, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, listens to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin at a newly built neighborhood during their visit to Mariupol in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, Ukraine. Putin has traveled to Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the Black Sea peninsula's annexation from Ukraine. (Russian Presidential Press Office via AP)

(AP) — The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the occupied port city of Mariupol, his first trip to Ukrainian territory that Moscow illegally annexed in September.

Mariupol became a worldwide symbol of Ukrainian resistance after its outgunned and outmanned forces held out in a steel mill there for nearly three months before Moscow finally took control in May.

Putin traveled to Mariupol late Saturday after visiting nearby Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the Black Sea peninsula’s annexation from Ukraine. The visit was a show of defiance by Putin, two days after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest on war crimes charges.

