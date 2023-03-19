Russia’s Putin Makes Surprise Trip To Occupied Mariupol

(AP) — The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the occupied port city of Mariupol, his first trip to Ukrainian territory that Moscow illegally annexed in September.

Mariupol became a worldwide symbol of Ukrainian resistance after its outgunned and outmanned forces held out in a steel mill there for nearly three months before Moscow finally took control in May.

Putin traveled to Mariupol late Saturday after visiting nearby Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the Black Sea peninsula’s annexation from Ukraine. The visit was a show of defiance by Putin, two days after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest on war crimes charges.