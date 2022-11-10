Russia’s Putin Won’t Attend Upcoming G-20 Summit In Bali

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency in Moscow, Russia on Nov. 9, 2022. Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, avoiding a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in the Ukraine, an Indonesian government official said on Thursday, NOv. 10, 2022. (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

(AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, avoiding a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are to attend the summit in Bali that starts Nov. 15. The summit would have been the first time Biden and Putin were together at a gathering since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Instead, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation. The G-20 is the biggest of three summits being held in Southeast Asia this week and next. It’s unclear if Lavrov will represent Russia at all of them.