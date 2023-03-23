WORLD

Russia’s Security Chief Blasts West, Dangles Nuclear Threats

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev speaks to the Russian media at the Gorki state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Ekaterina Shtukina/Sputnik Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — A top Russian security official has declared that the risk of a nuclear war has risen and blasted a German minister for threatening Russian President Vladimir Putin with arrest.

Russian Security Council deputy secretary Dmitry Medvedev warned Thursday that such action would amount to a declaration of war and trigger a strike by Moscow on Germany. Medvedev told Russian journalists that Moscow’s relations with the West have hit an all-time low.

He was asked whether the threat of a nuclear conflict has eased Medvedev responded: “No, it hasn’t decreased. It has grown. Every day when they provide Ukraine with foreign weapons brings the nuclear apocalypse closer.”

