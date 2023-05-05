Russia’s Wagner Boss Threatens Bakhmut Pullout In Ukraine

(AP) — The owner of Russia’s Wagner military contractor is threatening to withdraw his troops next week from the protracted battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. He is accusing Moscow’s military command of starving his forces of ammunition.

Yevgeny Prigozhin is a wealthy entrepreneur with longtime links to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He claimed Friday that Wagner had planned to capture Bakhmut by May 9. That’s Russia’s Victory Day holiday celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany. But he said Wagner was undersupplied and suffering heavy losses. He said it would hand over operations to Russia’s regular army. It’s not the first time Prigozhin has raged about ammunition shortages and blamed Russia’s military, with which he has long been in conflict.