Russia’s Wagner Boss Threatens Bakhmut Pullout In Ukraine

FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ceremony at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, April 8, 2023. Prigozhin is threatening to pull his troops out of the protracted battle for the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut next week. He accused Russia’s military command Friday, May 5 of starving his forces of ammunition and rendering them unable to fight. (AP Photo, file)

(AP) — The owner of Russia’s Wagner military contractor is threatening to withdraw his troops next week from the protracted battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. He is accusing Moscow’s military command of starving his forces of ammunition.

Yevgeny Prigozhin is a wealthy entrepreneur with longtime links to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He claimed Friday that Wagner had planned to capture Bakhmut by May 9. That’s Russia’s Victory Day holiday celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany. But he said Wagner was undersupplied and suffering heavy losses. He said it would hand over operations to Russia’s regular army. It’s not the first time Prigozhin has raged about ammunition shortages and blamed Russia’s military, with which he has long been in conflict.

