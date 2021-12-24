TEXAS

Rutgers To Replace Texas A&M In Gator Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Signage for the Gator Bowl NCAA college football game is shown outside Daily's Place and TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., Wednesday Dec. 11, 2021. No. 23 Texas A&M won’t play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries. The 8-4 Aggies were scheduled to leave for Jacksonville on Sunday before announcing Wednesday that they wouldn’t be able to participate in the bowl game. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

Rutgers will replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest after an NCAA committee decided to adhere to an existing policy for making teams with 5-7 records bowl eligible. Texas A&M pulled out of the game in Jacksonville, Florida, scheduled for New Year’s Eve because of a lack of available players. The Aggies were having issues with COVID-19, plus injuries, opt-outs and player transfers. NCAA rules allow teams with 5-7 records to be bowl eligible if there are not enough six-win teams to fill all the spots. The 5-7 teams with the highest Academic Progress Rate scores have first crack at open slots, and Rutgers was atop that list. The Scarlet Knights now have less than a week to get ready to play one of the highest-scoring teams in the country.

 

