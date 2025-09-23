The man accused of trying to assassinate President Trump in Florida has been found guilty. A jury found Ryan Routh attempted to kill Trump while he was playing golf at his Palm Beach golf course when running for reelection last year. He was found guilty of attempted assassination, assaulting a federal officer, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Routh represented himself, chose not to testify and called only three witnesses. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the verdict illustrates the Justice Department’s commitment to punishing those who engage in political violence.