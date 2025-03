FILE - This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's death chamber in Columbia, S.C., including the electric chair, right, and a firing squad chair, left. (South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)

South Carolina is set to carry out its first-ever execution by firing squad today. Convicted killer Brad Sigmon will be put to death at 6 p.m. Eastern barring any last-minute reprieve.

In addition to being the first-ever in the state to be executed by firing squad, it also marks the first time it’s been done in 15 years anywhere in the U.S. Anti-death penalty groups are still working to stop the execution. Sigmon was convicted of beating his ex-girlfriend’s parents to death in 2001.