San Antonio is considering an ordinance that would ban parking semi-trucks overnight on nonresidential streets.

It’s already against city and state law to park a big rig in a residential subdivision between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. It’s legal to park the trucks on nonresidential streets, though nearby residents may find them a nuisance.

The city council will consider an ordinance to prohibit parking on nonresidential streets between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.