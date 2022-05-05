Safe Holding A Half-Million Dollars Stolen, Suspects Being Sought

Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators are going to the public for help in turning up the culprits who made off with a 900-pound safe containing a half-million dollars from a home in Donna.

The burglary dates back to April 25th when suspects broke into the home on the 800 block of Victoria Road, dragged the safe out the front door, and drove off with it. Surveillance video shows two vehicles entering the property – a red Jeep and a gray Ford pickup truck – and after the theft heading north of Victoria Road.

Investigators say anyone with information can call the HIdalgo County Crime Stoppers line at 668-TIPS and remain anonymous. You can also contact the sheriff’s office at 383-8114.