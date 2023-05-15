Safety, Damage Assessments Continue In Tornado-Ravaged Laguna Heights

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The situation is slowly improving in and around Laguna Heights following the heavy damage done by an EF1 tornado that tore through the community early Saturday morning.

The sounds of chainsaws and heavy equipment are dominant as work crews help residents clear debris from ripped up homes and apartment buildings, and utility crews continue to restore electricity – all while emergency officials work to ensure residents are safe.

Rolando Casas, Cameron County assistant emergency management coordinator, says after addressing safety and health concerns, they expect to begin tallying up the dollar amount of the damage to submit to the state in hopes of qualifying for financial assistance for repairs.

He is urging everyone whose property was damaged to compile a report complete with photos and submit it via the online iSTAT tool to the Texas Division of Emergency Management. https://damage.tdem.texas.gov