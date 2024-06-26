Saharan Desert Dust Is Coming

Central Texas is about to be hit by a dust cloud traveling into the skies overhead from north Africa.

Health officials warn the dust will impact the area as soon as Friday or early Saturday. It is not the first time the phenomenon known as the Saharan Air Layer has caused breathing and visibility issues in San Antonio and Austin.

People with asthma and other respiratory concerns may notice additional breathing problems. Lessening the risk this time around, the dust layer is expected to be in the light to moderate range. Residents will notice some hazy skies and a few days of especially colorful sunrises and sunsets.