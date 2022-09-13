Sailor Killed At Pearl Harbor To Be Laid To Rest, At Last

FILE - This April 1938 photo shows the USS Oklahoma. Sailor Herbert “Bert” Jacobson, 21, from Grayslake, Ill., to be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 — more than 80 years after he was killed in the Japanese attack of Pearl Harbor. Scientific testing that was started a few years ago on remains of men whose bodies were pulled from the USS Oklahoma after the attack has led to the identification of Jacobson and nearly 400 others. (AP Photo/File)

(AP) — A 21-year-old sailor is being laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery more than 80 years after he was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Scientific testing that started in 2015 on remains of men whose bodies were pulled from the USS Oklahoma after the attack has led to the identification of Herbert “Bert” Jacobson and more than 350 others.

The service scheduled for Tuesday ends decades of questions from survivors of the sailor from Grayslake, Illinois. Nephew Brad McDonald says the burial will give his family closure, knowing “where he is and that he’s being finally laid to rest after being listed as an unknown for so long.”