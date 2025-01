Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says his deputies haven’t participated in any ICE raids that may have happened in the county.

Salazar says federal agents haven’t asked the sheriff’s office for assistance. He says that if ICE asked for help in serving a criminal warrant, the sheriff’s office would be “duty-bound” to assist. But Salazar says he’s not interested in joining in on “fishing expeditions,” since he prioritizes his department’s relationship with the community.